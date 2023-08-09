Mt. Olympus in Wisconsin Dells to add nations tallest ride next summer

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WSAW) - Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park in the Wisconsin Dells has announced it will be welcoming the tallest ride in the nation next summer.

‘The Rise of Icarus’ will stand at 145 feet tall at Mt. Olympus.

Additionally, the resort and waterpark will welcome five new waterslides and a new outdoor children’s play area consisting of 10 new slides and water features.

These projects are part of an $8 million expansion by Mt. Olympus and the Wisconsin Dells.

Mt. Olympus is also home to America’s largest rotating water slide, The Medusa, now in its second summer of operation.

