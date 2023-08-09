News and First Alert Weather App
Man wanted in Illinois captured after Shawano County chase

The man was stopped for speeding and took off when told he was going to be arrested
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A driver who is accused of leading deputies on a car chase and later a foot chase was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy made a traffic stop on Hwy 29 at around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday for a vehicle which was traveling about 90 mph in a 65 mph zone.

Initially, the driver pulled over, but didn’t provide the deputy with ID, only verbally identifying himself, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said there was drug evidence in the vehicle where law enforcement subsequently searched it. The sheriff’s office said the driver continued to provide false information as to who he was and was told by law enforcement he was going to be detained and taken to jail for further identification.

That’s when the sheriff’s office said the driver took off and deputies chased after him. The chase lasted for about 20 miles westbound on Highway 29.

Deputies successfully used a tire deflation device and the driver pulled over. The sheriff’s office said the driver then got out of the vehicle and ran away.

A short time later the suspect was taken into custody in a wooded area without further incident. The sheriff’s office said the driver was identified and was found to have outstanding warrants out of Cook County, Illinois.

The suspect was then taken to the Shawano County Jail and charges were referred to the Shawano County District Attorney’s Office for fleeing, 2nd degree reckless endangering safety, and misappropriation of ID.

