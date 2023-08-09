Grand opening to be held for new OPLAC in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Rapids School District is excited to announce that the Outdoor Play, Learning, Activity Center (OPLAC) at Woodside Elementary School is on track to be completed by the beginning of this school year.

To celebrate, a grand opening is planned for Wednesday, August 30 at 2:30 p.m. at the school located at 611 Two Mile Ave. in Wisconsin Rapids. Families, staff members, and the community is invited to attend the event.

King Cone Ice Cream will be available for purchase from 2-5 p.m. Families and community members are invited to play on any or all three playgrounds afterward, with the school hosting its annual Meet and Greet for families from 3-5:15 p.m.

The OPLAC is designed to increase outdoor opportunities for students with and without disabilities to play and learn alongside one another, as well as create a welcoming place for families beyond the school day.

Renderings of inclusive playground at Woodside Elementary School (Wisconsin Rapids School District)

The project includes main play and activity centers on the east and west sides of the school campus with features such as all-user accessible/inclusive play equipment, multiple play/activity areas, social play, sensory play, and soft play surfaces to meet everyone’s needs.

The front playground dubbed the “Woodside Pride Playground” is being recognized as a National Demonstration Site for inclusive playgrounds. The back two “Woodside Lumberjacks” playgrounds also include accessible and inclusive features centered around a woodlands theme.

The local Legacy Foundation of Central Wisconsin has provided $1.2 million in grant funding toward the overall $1.5 million cost of the project. Woodside Elementary has been fundraising for the balance, and District funds will cover the remainder needed to complete the playground portions of OPLAC.

Should additional funds become available, additional phases in the project of adding an outdoor classroom and pickleball courts to the site will be pursued.

