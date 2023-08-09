First Alert Weather: Hit-or-miss rain, storm chances mid-week, higher chance Friday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Some areas could see an isolated shower or thunderstorm Wednesday, while others remain dry. Most should end up seeing scattered or numerous showers and storms by the end of the work week. Highs expected to cool down by the weekend, but sit near-seasonable.

Higher chances for rain by Friday (WSAW)

Sun and clouds to start Wednesday, with clouds gradually increasing during the afternoon and evening hours. Light rain is possible across the Northwoods Wednesday morning, as a cold front sits northwest of the Badger state. Highs remain seasonable, near 80.

Isolated or widely scattered showers or storms mid-afternoon Wednesday (WSAW)

As the front travels southeast Wednesday, isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop along the front. Precipitation chances will be hit-or-miss with some spots not seeing any rain at all. Rain or thunderstorms should arrive along the HWY 29 corridor after 3 PM, falling south of HWY 10 after 7 PM. Possible for an isolated thunderstorm to briefly become strong over Western Wisconsin, producing higher wind gusts and small hail. No severe weather is expected.

Any showers or storms will dissipate during the early evening and fall south of HWY 29 (WSAW)

Clouds clear with the front overnight, allowing for a sun filled forecast, Thursday. Weather conditions will be dry, featuring highs in the upper 70s. We’ll wrap up the work week with cooler highs, mid-70s. Another weather maker is set to arrive on Friday, bringing higher chances for rain and thunderstorms to the region.

Scattered showers and storms to arrive early Friday morning (WSAW)

Rain could arrive as early as Thursday night as a low pressure system moves from west to east. Rain likely for much of Friday, with scattered thunderstorms during portions of the morning and evening hours. Can’t rule out some thunderstorms becoming strong. Severe weather chance remains low, but not impossible for the evening.

Additional rounds for scattered showers and storms by Friday evening (WSAW)

The 70s likely to continue through the upcoming weekend, remaining seasonable. Can’t rule out some lingering rain Saturday, but much of the day should feature partly cloudy skies with a high near the mid to upper 70s.

High temperatures cooling, but near seasonable Friday and for the upcoming weekend (WSAW)

Mostly sunny or partly cloudy Sunday. Highs will be much of the same, mid to upper 70s. Another round for rain will be possible late Sunday evening or night, but clearing up in time for Monday.

Another weather system to bring more chances for scattered showers or thunderstorms by Sunday night or early Monday (WSAW)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.