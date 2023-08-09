Blood donations needed at Blood Center of Northcentral Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Summer months are tough for blood centers. An increase in activities means more injuries that require blood but not as many people are donating.

Last month the Blood Center of Northcentral Wisconsin struggled greatly.

“Locally last month we had a lot,” said Blood Center of Northcentral Wisconsin Executive Director Emily Jolin. “We had a lot of bigger usage than we’ve seen so it was a rough month to keep the shelves full.”

To thank and encourage other donors, the blood center is giving out $5 gift cards to Vino Latte.

“There’s no substitute for blood. It does have to come from volunteer donors so it’s really just a way for us to say thank you,” Jolin said.

The whole process takes 45-60 minutes with the actual transfusion lasting only ten.

“It really is a pretty quick and easy way to give back to your community,” Jolin added. “We do supply the local hospital here in Wausau so the blood that you give could very well be helping your friend, your neighbor, your coworker.”

The Blood Center of Northcentral Wisconsin is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. They host events around Wisconsin as well.

Appointments are encouraged but not necessary.

For the schedule of events, click here. More information on donating can be found here.

