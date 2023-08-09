News and First Alert Weather App
Backpack tips for back to school

(WEAU)
By April Pupp
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Backpacks filled with school supplies are a nice way to carry anything a student may need, but they can cause injuries if not used properly.

Asprius Health and the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Pediatric Orthopedic Society of North America offer tips for parents.

“Improper backpack usage among children can lead to neck pain, headaches, back pain, and hip pain,” Megan Stankowski, PT, DPT, LAT, Physical Therapist, Athletic Trainer with Aspirus said. “Preventing these injuries may require parents to check in, observe and gently remind their kids to make some adjustments to how they use their backpacks.”

First, buy the right one. Backpacks should come with two wide, padded straps, a padded back, multiple compartments, and a waist or chest strap.

When filling, the heaviest items should be low and toward the center of the backpack. Parents should be evenly distributed. The backpack should not be more than 15 percent of the child’s body weight.

Students may not notice that the backpack is causing pain. Parents should check their children and their child’s posture.

“Parents can catch signs or symptoms of injury by simply asking their child how they like their backpack or how it feels,” said Stankowski. “The child is not going to catch that as often as the parent, and correcting these habits can prevent injuries.”

A properly worn backpack should be as follows, “Backpack should be positioned on a child’s back with both straps used around the shoulders,” said Stankowski. “The backpack should be at the hips or no lower and it should be shoulders should be snug tight so the backpack is not swaying side to side.”

For more information, click here.

