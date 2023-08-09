Back-to-school on a budget

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It won’t be cheap going back-to-school this year. Experts predict an unparalleled $41.5 B. That’s almost $5B more than last year.

Families are expecting to spend around $890, according to the National Retail Federation.

That’s study based on families with children in elementary through high school. It’s up about $25 per household more than last year, which was also a record new high.

National Retail Federation found just like costs are changing so are the supplies families are spending that money on.

“The biggest reason we’re seeing such growth in back to school spending is that there is higher demand for big ticket items like electronics. This year about 69% of back to school shoppers say that they need to buy electronics,” said Katherine Cullen, National Retail Federation.

Tightening the budget for the rest of the list.

“We’re seeing more back to college and school shoppers head to discount stores than they did last year,” said Cullen.

Like Goodwill, the secondhand store can be a cost effective alternative.

“You can really get the bang for your buck said Kristen Rihn, Vice President of retail, Goodwill.

Donated items with the color tag of the week are 50% off the price tag.

“Every one of our stores is putting out thousands of new items every day that are gently used,” said Rihn.

Deals helping you stick to your back to school budget and helping the community.

“Every purchase that is made helps provide job stills training that leads to sustained employment and financial stability for our community,” said Rihn.

