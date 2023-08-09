4th annual High Tea happening Thursday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Boys and Girls Club of the Wausau Area is inviting women from the community to be a part of their 4th annual High Tea event Thursday morning. CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of the Wausau area was on Sunrise 7 Wednesday morning to preview the event.

High Tea will be happening on Thursday, Aug. 10 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Granite Peak’s Sundance Chalet. NewsChannel 7′s Emily Davies will be emceeing the event.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.