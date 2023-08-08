You Know You’re From...Rothschild: Firefighter Eric Stephens

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - Inside the Riverside Fire District’s lounge, firefighter Eric Stephens shows off some of his most recent artwork.

“I base my drawings off of looking at something,” he said.

“You can tell by his artwork that you’re going to see he’s a talented individual,” said Chief Rob Bowen.

Drawing is an escape for Eric.

“Drawing definitely takes my mind off of stuff.”

He’s been a volunteer firefighter/EMT for the Riverside Fire District for almost 8 years.

“It’s more of a pride of helping the community. I like being there when someone needs you the most,” he said.

“(He) doesn’t always have to get paid for every second that he’s here. That’s what serving the community really is about,” added Chief Bowen.

He knows a thing or two about serving.

“I’ve been called an adrenaline junky with some of the career paths I’ve taken,” Stephens said with a smile.

Eric served in the Army from 2008-2013 as a military policeman. It forced the Wausau West grad to shape up when he shipped out.

“Doing the military gave me the discipline and self-motivation to get myself in the direction I needed to go.”

That direction led him to Afghanistan. Where in 2010, his life changed forever. He says he normally doesn’t talk about the combat battle he was in.

“It was on May 19 and we were walking and our base got attacked and it was 3 a.m. in the morning. Uh, me and my buddy heard it and kind of went into our—it was all muscle memory at the point.”

15 hours later, the fight was over.

“It definitely was a lot more on edge after that,” Stephens said. “I was a lot more hyper-vigilant, which wasn’t exactly a bad thing when you’re in a combat zone.”

Prior to that May day in Afghanistan, Eric had just scratched his artistic surface. After, it helped him find peace.

“Drawing was a way to escape my head for a bit.”

In 2013, Eric’s military career ended. But his time serving had only just begun. He eventually found his way to the Schofield Fire Department and Chief Rob Bowen.

Chief Bowen said he’s usually intrigued when veterans apply with him.

“Firefighting…the organizational structure. The command staff. Is basically modeled after military organizations so a lot of the structure is the same,” he said.

“Correlation is the teamwork. Working very closely kind of like a family,” said Stephens.

But in 2017, Schofield and Rothschild joined forces to form the Riverside Fire District. They needed an identity for this new alliance.

“We need a new logo that represents both communities,” said Chief Bowen.

“I probably tore about 6-7 pages out of my book until I kind of decided, OK this is the one,” Stephens said with a laugh.

Eric’s was the one. Rib Mountain and the Wisconsin River are the backdrop of a helmet, bugle, ax and a hook. A fire hydrant on one side and the EMS emblem on the other round out Riverside’s logo.

“On (Highway) 29, coming home from my grandparents’ house in Two Rivers, crossing over the river and seeing the hill was always the sign, like, ‘OK , we’re home,’” he said about his inspiration for the drawing.

Then earlier this summer, Eric also designed the contest-winning logo for the Kronenwetter Fire Department.

“I can’t even explain how amazing it is. It’s just a big mind blow.”

A passion for art born out of war.

“I’ve been told I have a good talent for it.”

