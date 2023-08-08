News and First Alert Weather App
Wisconsin Valley Fair wraps up any last minute details after a successful year

The fair wrapped up Sunday at Marathon Park in Wausau
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - What once was a busy park filled with people, food, and animals is now empty as Monday marked the first teardown day for the Wisconsin Valley Fair.

Some vendors left Sunday night to head to another fair, while others took Monday as a day to pack it all up and some vendors might be back this week. After cranking out a successful week, those who made it all happen are getting ready to leave.

“The parks department is working on cleaning out the indoor buildings and then a lot of the local vendors, their trailers we’ll get stored in here, so it won’t be totally back to normal, but by Friday, I would say most of the teardown is complete,” said Fair Administrator Jodi Langenhahn.

Overall, Langenhahn said this fair was better than expected. Lots of people came for the entertainment without being bothered by potentially long car rides.

“Rick Springfield, people were traveling a long way to see him, sort of a cult following. I had heard from people coming out of state, Minneapolis and sometimes we get people from even further than that,” said Langenhahn.

The Wausau Noon Optimist group is about a sixty-year veteran of the fair. They racked up 15,000 volunteer hours, so the fair is a big deal to them.

“The Wausau Noon Optimist Club is a group of 103 members who that you know, of those 103 everyone I think everybody knows what needs to be done when they show up they step in and make it happen,” said Wausau Noon Optimist worker Josh Reismann.

The fair may be over, but organizers are already planning for next year with a possibility for even more vendors.

