Wausau East returns to varsity football ready to compete

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau East football is back in varsity football.

After an abbreviated varsity season three seasons ago, a brief eight-player season in two seasons ago and a junior varsity only schedule last season, the Lumberjacks will play a full varsity season for the first time since 2019.

“We’ve been talking about this year since 8th grade. Being seniors and being there on Friday night,” senior quarterback Pacey Weber said.

Football at Wausau East went through a tough period between 2020 and 2023, with struggles fielding a team and maintaining a competitive group. When the program first announced they were playing eight-player football in 2021, they had the intention of returning the next season. Unfortunately, their problems persisted.

“Lot of turnover,” head coach Tyler Kraemer said. “Not being able to keep coaches. Not being able to keep kids, constant hurdles to go over.”

Instead, they were forced to recharge for another season and focused on returning to the field in 2023. By that point, two seasons of varsity football were missed.

“I don’t think any other school, I don’t think ever has gone through what we’ve gone through and that just puts that much more on us,” senior Caden Werth said.

The experience has brought the team closer together. Now that they have a full team once again, they’re not playing as individuals—but as one.

“We’re really here for Wausau East and nothing else,” Kraemer said. “For Wausau East football.”

They went through struggles as a team and they’re looking to return to success as one.

”There’s a lot of hate around Wausau East. There’s a lot of schools that don’t take us serious, I think,” Weber said. “‘Oh it’s Wausau East, that’s an easy win.’ And it’s not going to be like that this year.”

”We go and compete at different camps that we’ve had in the spring and summer,” Kraemer said. “Coaches are surprised at that. They’re like, ‘wow, you guys are really going to do something this year.’ I just go, ‘I know. We’re here to compete.’”

The Lumberjacks will open the season on the road for their first three games before returning to Thom Field for a date with Wausau West in the log game, the first log game since 2020. Wausau East lost that game 48-3.

“We’ve been waiting for a log game since our sophomore year,” Weber said. “As seniors, this is our one log game kind of go out there and leave it on the field and leave a legacy for East on the log game.”

Once we get out there, step on that field, it’s just going to be different,” Werth said. “The nerves, the excitement. It’s just going to be a whole different football game.”

The team also knows there is the Wausau School District merger set for 2025, which will unite Wausau East and West and create one football team. They hope to create a legacy in their final two seasons before making the switch. Kraemer also said he told the team he’s staying with the group, even through the merger of the schools.

