Warriors on the Water fishing event happening Saturday in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WSAW) - Wounded Warriors United of Wisconsin has extended an invitation out to everyone in the area for Warriors on the Water in Oshkosh on Saturday, August 12.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be games, raffles, prizes, food, and beer/concessions that all go toward supporting Wisconsin veterans. People will get the chance to meet and visit with veterans from all over the state.

Each veteran is hosted by a volunteer boat “captain” who takes them fishing in the morning and then back in the afternoon for guest speakers, prizes, and fun.

Wounded Warriors United of Wisconsin is a 100% volunteer, non-profit organization.

For more information, visit www.wwuwi.org.

