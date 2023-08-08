Taylor Co. man accused of child sexual assault to be formally charged Aug. 22

MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - A 22-year-old Taylor County man accused of first-degree sexual assault of a child under age 16 and repeated sexual assualt of the same child under age 13 remains in Taylor County jail.

Kenner Davila Ramirez appeared in Taylor County court Tuesday to be formally charged. However, to allow time for an attorney to be appointed for him, the date has now been moved to Aug. 22.

His cash bond remains set at $50,000.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.