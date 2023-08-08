Public hearing to be held Tuesday for potential low-income housing in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Wausau Community Development Department has requested that the property and land located at 208, 210, and 214 Wyatt St. be rezoned from single-family residential zoning into multi-family residential zoning.

The rezoning would allow for a six-unit apartment building on that land.

Wausau Rezoning Wyatt St

A notice was given for the plan commission to hear a petition during a public hearing at the next meeting being held on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 5 p.m. in the Common Council Chambers.

The Common Council is also expected to consider the proposed rezoning at its first meeting in September, currently scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 6:30 p.m. where a final action on the petition may take place.

Anderson Timber Investments Co. is leading the rezoning efforts.

Anyone who would like to express concerns or support for the proposal can do so at the public hearing or submit written comments before the public hearing to Mayor Katie Rosenberg, 407 Grant St., Wausau, WI 54403.

