Minnesota woman dead following vehicle crash near Merrill

By Sean White
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - A 35-year-old woman from St. Paul, Minnesota has died from her injuries following a vehicle crash on Tuesday in the Town of Schley northeast of Merrill.

At around 12:20 p.m., the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle accident on County Road C approximately a half mile east of County Road X.

Deputies found the driver unresponsive and lifesaving measures were performed.

The victim was transported to Aspirus Merrill Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The Merrill Fire Department/EMS, Town of Russell Fire Department, and Town of Russell first responders assisted in the incident.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

