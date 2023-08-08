News and First Alert Weather App
GiGi’s Playhouse plans End of Summer Tailgate Party

By Erinn Taylor
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - GiGi’s Playhouse is ringing out summer with some fun, with an End of Summer Tailgate Party.

Manager Erica Erdman and her son Braxton stopped by Sunrise 7 Tuesday morning to talk about the event.

The event will take place on Sunday, August 13 at 2 p.m. in the parking lot of GiGi’s Playhouse, located at 3910 Schofield Avenue, Suite 3 in Weston.

Click here to learn more about GiGi’s Playhouse.

