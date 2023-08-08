First Alert Weather: Seasonable weather for the week, periodic rain & storm chances

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Our high temperature trend this week remains seasonable and consistent as highs sit near 80 through Thursday. A dip in temperatures Friday through the weekend. Rain and thunderstorm chances will be possible during the week.

Seasonable temperatures through Thursday, cooler Friday and through the weekend (WSAW)

Much of the same weather conditions on tap for Tuesday. Plan for a fair amount of sunshine with less hazy sky conditions. Highs near seasonable, low 80s. Can’t rule out a light stray rain shower for some over the Northwoods during the afternoon. However, these rain chances are fairly slim.

Seasonable temperatures through Thursday, cooler Friday and through the weekend (WSAW)

A frontal system arrives mid-week, bringing chances for a shower or thunderstorm to the area Wednesday afternoon. Winds will be slightly breezy throughout the day, with clouds gradually increasing heading into the afternoon. Highs remain seasonable, near 80.

Isolated to scattered showers or thunderstorms to move in with a front Wednesday afternoon (WSAW)

As the front travels southeast Wednesday afternoon, some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms could develop along the front. Any rain and storm chances likely to occur during the afternoon, rather than the evening.

Isolated-scattered showers or storms Wednesday mid-afternoon expected (WSAW)

Scattered showers and storms to move southeast Wednesday evening (WSAW)

Dry and sunny weather returns Thursday with another day featuring highs near 80. We’ll wrap up the work week with cooler highs, mid-70s. A weather maker is set to arrive Friday, and will bring higher chances for rain and thunderstorms. Rain could arrive as early as Thursday night as a low pressure system moves from west to east. Rain likely for much of Friday, gradually improving during the afternoon or evening hours. Thunderstorms will be possible as well.

Numerous rain and thunderstorms expected Friday morning and afternoon (WSAW)

Showers and storms to gradually clear and improve Friday evening (WSAW)

The 70s likely to continue through the upcoming weekend. Can’t rule out some lingering rain Saturday, but much of the day should feature partly cloudy skies with a high near the mid-70s. Mostly sunny or partly cloudy Sunday, highs mid to upper 70s. Another round for rain will be possible late Sunday night.

Another weather maker could move in late Sunday (WSAW)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.