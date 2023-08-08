News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Director of Business Services for Unified School District of Antigo to resign Aug. 18

Antigo Schools
Antigo Schools(USDA)
By Sean White
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - The Director of Business Services for the Unified School District of Antigo KatieAnne Ostrenga has announced she is resigning as of Aug. 18.

In a letter to the school board and district administration, Ostrenga wrote in part:

“In recent times, the board’s decisions have significantly impacted the staffing situation at Central office, resulting in numerous resignations and retirements, leading to a staffing shortage of less than 40% at times. These departures can be directly attributed to the consequences of the board’s decisions.

To ensure the district’s smooth functioning, I have taken on numerous responsibilities, working closely with my dedicated business office team. Despite the challenges, we have been tirelessly supporting building administration, support staff, teachers, and families to the best of our abilities. Each of us in the business office is currently handling a workload that would typically require three people.

I firmly believe that the board lacked a comprehensive understanding of the profound impact their decisions had on Central, which has led to complete burnout among us.

During the July board meeting, I received many words of thanks and assurances of compensation for the hard work and countless hours I had dedicated to keeping the district running. Regrettably, these promises have not been acted upon to date. The lack of follow-through on these assurances, combined with the ongoing situation, has taken a toll on my health and, most recently, my family. This is where I must draw the line.”

This decision by Ostrenga comes after just last month, the USDA District Administrator Julie Sprague announced her retirement.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota woman dead following vehicle crash near Merrill
After digging up a Platteville class ring, a good Samaritan tracked down the rightful owners.
‘He’s not here, but this is’: Treasure hunter digs up 1973 class ring, returns it to late owner’s family
Fire officials say the driver of a black Mercedes was pinned underneath huge logs from a lumber...
Driver pinned under logs in crash with lumber truck
Wisconsin Senate
A longshot Republican is entering the US Senate race in Wisconsin against Sen. Tammy Baldwin
Central Wisconsin Airport could be seeing some changes in the future
Big improvements could be on the horizon for Central Wisconsin Airport

Latest News

The Taste 'N Glow Balloon Festival recently donated $17K to the camp
Camp American Legion creates safe place for veterans and their families to reconnect
A study by the Milwaukee Brewers says $425 million will be needed to renovate American Family...
Debate over how to pay for stadium renovations in Milwaukee continues
The crash on County Road C approximately a half mile east of County Road X happened Tuesday...
Minnesota woman dies after single-vehicle crash in Lincoln County
Corbyn Lorbiecki is facing felony charges and remains in jail on a $20K cash bond
Portage Co. man in jail facing child pornography charges