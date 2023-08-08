Director of Business Services for Unified School District of Antigo to resign Aug. 18

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - The Director of Business Services for the Unified School District of Antigo KatieAnne Ostrenga has announced she is resigning as of Aug. 18.

In a letter to the school board and district administration, Ostrenga wrote in part:

“In recent times, the board’s decisions have significantly impacted the staffing situation at Central office, resulting in numerous resignations and retirements, leading to a staffing shortage of less than 40% at times. These departures can be directly attributed to the consequences of the board’s decisions.

To ensure the district’s smooth functioning, I have taken on numerous responsibilities, working closely with my dedicated business office team. Despite the challenges, we have been tirelessly supporting building administration, support staff, teachers, and families to the best of our abilities. Each of us in the business office is currently handling a workload that would typically require three people.

I firmly believe that the board lacked a comprehensive understanding of the profound impact their decisions had on Central, which has led to complete burnout among us.

During the July board meeting, I received many words of thanks and assurances of compensation for the hard work and countless hours I had dedicated to keeping the district running. Regrettably, these promises have not been acted upon to date. The lack of follow-through on these assurances, combined with the ongoing situation, has taken a toll on my health and, most recently, my family. This is where I must draw the line.”

This decision by Ostrenga comes after just last month, the USDA District Administrator Julie Sprague announced her retirement.

