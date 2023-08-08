News and First Alert Weather App
WATCH LIVE: Day two of hearing in Lily Peters case underway

(WEAU)
By Kim Leadholm
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Day two of a hearing is underway Tuesday in Chippewa County Court for the homicide case of 10-year-old Lily Peters. You can watch it LIVE here. We will also bring you coverage in our newscasts.

A judge is expected to decide whether the case against the 15-year-old boy charged in her death will be moved to juvenile court.

Michael Cohen, the boy’s defense attorney, said they plan to question three witnesses on Tuesday and rest their case sometime Wednesday morning.

The first witness the defense called for the day is Rob Fadness who works in the Northwest Regional Juvenile Detention Center where the boy is currently staying. Fadness was asked questions about the boy’s conduct in the facility so far, interactions he’s had with the 15-year-old and incidents that have been filed in the last 16 months he’s been there.

Michael Caldwell is the second witness the defense called. Caldwell is now retired, but worked as a Senior Staff Psychologist at the Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center, among other positions. Caldwell was hired by the defense to create a report after reviewing a variety of information from the criminal complaint, police investigation and school records among others. Caldwell said he examined the suspect through intellectual and emotional exams and stated he believes the suspect has autism spectrum disorder. Caldwell added that adolescents who have autism spectrum disorder often have a difficulty reading social cues, controlling impulses and knowing how someone would respond to behavior. Caldwell also discussed the differences of resources and treatment for someone with autism spectrum disorder in adult and juvenile facilities.

In a cross examination from Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell, Caldwell was asked questions regarding how autism spectrum disorder would affect whether a person understands they are causing harm. Caldwell responded that someone with autism spectrum disorder would likely have a diminished understanding of the harm they may be causing. When Newell asked specifically about the suspect, Caldwell said he believes the suspect’s understanding of the harm he was causing was diminished but not entirely eliminated.

The defense started the hearings on Monday, questioning four witnesses.

The court hearings are scheduled through August 14, but the decision may happen before then.

