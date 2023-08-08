Camp encouraged for all Wisconsin veterans and families

LAKE TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - Since 1925, Camp American Legion has been a safe place for veterans and their families to relax and heal.

“I believe that every veteran, every Wisconsin veteran should at least come out here once,” said Camp American Legion Director Jim Klement.

Through the typical five-day stay, housing, meals, and community is all given to veterans, free of charge.

Donations are vital to the operations of the camp.

One donor is Wausau’s Taste ‘N Glow.

“It’s just really important for us to provide a great facility for people, help them offsite their costs, but also raise awareness because a lot of Wisconsin veterans may not know about this place,” Taste ‘N Glow Executive Director Nancy Woller said.

This year, Taste ‘N Glow donated $17,000 to Camp American Legion.

“This check is just immensely important to us,” added Klement. “It helps us to provide a quality of life when the veterans are here that they won’t get any place else.”

20 lakeside cabins host veterans as well as other, more secluded cabins.

Kayaks, boats, trails, fishing, and other activities are available. Participation is optional in scheduled activities so veterans may choose how to spend their stay.

One of the most important goals of the camp is to bring healing to veterans and their families which is why all Wisconsin veterans are encouraged to attend.

“This is like home and the people are my family,” said Pat Scott, volunteer and family of a fallen soldier.

An application is required in order to provide first-year veterans to attend. Qualifications of the applicant are Wisconsin residency and active service or honorable discharge.

