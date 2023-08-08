Bond set at $20K for Portage Co. man accused in child pornography case
Published: Aug. 8, 2023
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A 26-year-old Portage County man is facing a felony charge for possessing child pornography, or child sex abuse material.
Corbyn Lorbiecki appeared via video in Portage County Court on Aug. 4 where the judge found probable cause that Lorbiecki committed the accused crime and set a cash bond at $20,000.
Lorbiecki is expected to be formally charged on Aug. 14.
