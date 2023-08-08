News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Bond set at $20K for Portage Co. man accused in child pornography case

(MGN)
By Sean White
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A 26-year-old Portage County man is facing a felony charge for possessing child pornography, or child sex abuse material.

Corbyn Lorbiecki appeared via video in Portage County Court on Aug. 4 where the judge found probable cause that Lorbiecki committed the accused crime and set a cash bond at $20,000.

Lorbiecki is expected to be formally charged on Aug. 14.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire officials say the driver of a black Mercedes was pinned underneath huge logs from a lumber...
Driver pinned under logs in crash with lumber truck
4.5 acres of sunflowers inside the Auburndale High School forest.
4.5 acres of sunflowers in bloom at Auburndale School Forest, fundraising for Toys for Tots
Foundry on 3rd Wausau
‘Foundry on 3rd’ completion date probably delayed until 2025
The hearing is currently scheduled to go through Friday.
Hearings in Lily Peters case underway in Chippewa Co.
Antigo scene
Man charged in June 3 hostage situation in Antigo pleads not guilty

Latest News

Day two of hearing in Lily Peters case underway
Wisconsin Senate
A longshot Republican is entering the US Senate race in Wisconsin against Sen. Tammy Baldwin
Gov. Tony Evers
Wisconsin governor calls special legislative session on increasing child care funding
Names released of two drowning victims in Waushara County