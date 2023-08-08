News and First Alert Weather App
Big improvements could be on the horizon for Central Wisconsin Airport

By Dominique O'Neill
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Every year more than 39,000 people fly out of the Central Wisconsin Airport. It’s a central hub that’s focusing on a 20-year master plan.

Since 1969, CWA has had a lot of changes. After holding an open house Monday night, more are on the way. Airport Director Brian Grefe says the master plan is the first step in getting a series of updates.

“The most pressing project we’re looking at is a larger box hangar. We are looking at upgrading and modernizing our snow removal equipment facility and operations facility,” said Grefe.

The funds will come from multiple sources including federal grants through airport improvement program. Some of the main components of the plan include a new arrival and departure facility. Also adding more space for baggage claims to help reduce the foot traffic.

“Our baggage makeup area, the area where your bags go on the plane with sized for a 50-seat regional jet that’s something we are going to be looking at doing more near term to accommodate these larger aircraft that we are now seeing,” said Grefe.

None of the improvements are a sure thing. They still have to be vetted through the FAA. But for now, it’s about keeping the community in the loop.

“Really the goal today is we want to present to the joint airport board a plan that we know can work and one we know that has been well vetted through the community and ample opportunity for comment,” said Grefe.

Grefe says a public meeting with the airport board will be held Tuesday at 8 a.m..

