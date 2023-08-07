Young children get the chance to show livestock at the Wisconsin Valley Fair

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Little Britches event at the Wisconsin Valley Fair gave children who are too young to be in 4H the chance to show cows on Sunday.

Children use the event as a practice run for showing livestock. The event gives them experience of what it’s like to show animals and get advice from experts.

“We bring the kids in with older kids that show and these older kids will bring their calves with them, they’re younger calves and they walk with these little kids and I tell these little kids, ‘Don’t be afraid to ask questions,’ because I said these kids will help you out,” said Mike Borchardt, the chairman of Little Britches.

The event isn’t just for kids who come from an agricultural background. Any child can participate if they have an interest in showing cattle.

“All the kids got to do is tell mom and dad ‘Let’s go to the fair, sign a piece of paper, a waiver, they get a T-shirt, they get an ice cream cone for participating. I say what can you do, ice cream talks,” said Borchardt.

The best part about Little Britches for many kids is being with the calves. A place where they can get hands-on experience handling large animals.

“I put an older kid with them that’s got the experience showing and they just walk with the older kid because sometimes the calf will get a little spunky or rambunctious, I don’t want the kid to drop the rope and calf take off,” said Borchardt.

Parker has been participating in Little Britches for about three years. Next year, he’ll be old enough for 4-H, so he’s taking this advice from his show leader.

“To stay confident,” said Parker.

Borchardt said Little Britches has sparked a new interest in showing animals to children.

