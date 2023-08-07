Wausau Senior living facility holding ‘Chalk Our Walk’ for community

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - This week you have the chance to help brighten the day of people who live at Our House Senior Living in Wausau. All you need is some creativity and some chalk.

It’s called ‘Chalk Our Walk.’ The sidewalks right now are bare and boring. Our House Senior Living hopes you’ll want to change that. This week, the senior living facility is inviting local artists, and anyone interested in art to draw on their sidewalks. It was inspired by Wausau’s Chalk Fest. The community will have a whole week to come out to the senior living home, and chalk the grounds with beautiful art, but it has a bigger meaning.

“Memory Care and assisted living tend to be forgotten. It’s important to us that we give our residents the best quality of life. They love the artwork, they love the drawing, they always love to be involved in things going on in the community,” said Jennifer Denzine, Assistant Director at Our House Senior Living.

Artists can start coming to the facility today and can draw until Sunday. The next event with the community will be Pet Day on Aug. 28, where people in the community can bring their pets to visit the home.

“We have to remember the residents came in here and they feel like they are just in a building. So, that’s what our job is to give them you know, the best quality of life that we possibly can,” said Amanda Johnson Executive Director at Our House Senior Living.

If bad weather comes on Monday or at all this week, the event will be pushed back a day.

Our House Senior Living is located at 220 W Campus Dr., Wausau.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.