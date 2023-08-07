News and First Alert Weather App
Things to know for getting the most out of your farmers market trip

Farmers Market
Farmers Market(Aspirus Health)
By April Pupp
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Farmers’ markets are full of vendors selling fruits, vegetables, and more and Aspirus Health is offering tips on how to get the most out of your farm-fresh experience.

If you’re looking for a big selection, plan. Many farmers markets open early and people rush to get the freshest and widest variety. The earlier you arrive, the better pickings.

For low prices, go later. The best deals will be toward the end of the market when vendors are looking to sell the rest of their items.

Get your staples but don’t be afraid to try new things. If you’re not sure how to make it, ask the vendor.

“Try and stock up on a rainbow of colors such as apples, cucumbers, berries, peppers, and fresh herbs,” said Bonnie Hessedal, Aspirus Registered Dietician and Diabetes Educator. “Don’t be shy to try out new produce. It’s an awesome way to add some excitement to your taste buds. Who knows, you might just stumble upon a new favorite that you never knew you loved.”

Bring cash. Some vendors may take cards or checks but to be safe, bring the green.

Remember to look for safety hazards that could result in unsafe food. Meat, fish, dairy, eggs, or precut produce should be on ice. Unpasteurized milk, cider, and juice could have harmful bacteria.

When purchasing foods, keep raw meat separate from produce. Bring coolers with ice or insulated bags to keep eggs, meat, and dairy products cold.

Wash fruits and vegetables before eating. All it takes is a rinse or scrub in water.

Whether you’re a regular attendee or going for your first time, these tips will help you be safe and get a great experience at your local farmers market.

