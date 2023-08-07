Security Health Plan, Marshfield Clinic Health System offer online tool to help people connect with needed services

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Many people have found they need help to address their personal, family, and social needs with what experts call “social determinants of health.”

These challenges often become roadblocks that keep people from reaching their best overall health and well-being.

Marshfield Clinic Health System and Security Health Plan of Wisconsin Inc., have partnered to offer a new, simple, and convenient way for people to search online and connect with professionals who offer support for a wide array of services.

“We’ve partnered with Marshfield Clinic to help our members, clinic patients, and others address personal, family and social care needs that play important roles in determining their overall health and well-being,” said Security Health Plan Director of Population Health Heather Kurtz. “We’re dedicated to helping people enrich their lives and reach their best health.”

The goal is to help clinic patients, plan members and other community members find help for social care needs.

People seeking help can find detailed information about the resources offered at www.securityhealth.org/members/findhelp or www.marshfieldclinic.org/services/findhelp. They can then link to the caringforcommunities.findhelp.com search page. Users enter their ZIP code to access thousands of national, statewide, and local agencies that offer free and reduced-cost support with finances, food, housing, transportation, medical care, addiction, education, employment, legal, and many other needs.

Jason Shrader, Vice President of Community Impact & Social Accountability with Marshfield Clinic Health System, said a primary focus of the initiative is to give people the ability to seek and find help with dignity and ease.

“Marshfield Clinic Health System and Security Health Plan are here to provide high-quality health care, but we also recognize that health far exceeds any doctor’s office,” Shrader said. “We want to give our patients and members the ability to quickly and easily find important community resources that help them address those non-clinical factors that impact health.”

