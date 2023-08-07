News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Police K-9 paralyzed in line-of-duty crash

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, K-9 Dozer suffered a severe spinal injury...
According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, K-9 Dozer suffered a severe spinal injury after he was involved in a car crash Friday morning.(Grand Rapids Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (Gray News) – A police dog in Michigan has a long road to recovery after he was injured in the line of duty.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, K-9 Dozer suffered a severe spinal injury after he was involved in a car crash Friday morning.

The injury is causing paralysis in his hind legs. Fortunately, his spinal cord is still intact, which makes it possible for Dozer to walk again.

Police said as of Monday morning, Dozer has shown some “slight movement” in his left back leg, which is promising.

“We don’t yet know if he will regain full function in his legs – only time will tell,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Dozer is expected to be released from the animal hospital this week and continue his recovery at home with his handler.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi truck fire closed I-94 W Sunday.
All lanes now open after vehicle fire closes I-94 West
Justin Vue
Justin Vue, missing tuber along Chippewa River, has been found
A possibility of strong storms Wednesday afternoon and perhaps again Thursday late night into...
First Alert Weather: Continued warm, risk of storms mid-week
Firefighters responded to Fun Spot in Kissimmee, Florida, after a call reporting a child fell...
6-year-old hospitalized after apparent fall from roller coaster, officials say
Troy Zupke
Fond du Lac Police Department is looking for a missing person

Latest News

FILE - Director William Friedkin poses for portraits after interviews for his film "Killer Joe"...
William Friedkin, Oscar-winning director of ‘The Exorcist’ and ‘The French Connection,’ dies at 87
FILE - Fuel trucks line up in front of storage tanks at the North Jiddah bulk plant, an Aramco...
Saudi oil giant Aramco reports $30B in profits, down nearly 40% from last year due to lower prices
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland makes a point as he speaks to members of the house of...
Justice Department stands with Ukraine in war crimes investigations, Attorney General Garland says
After digging up a Platteville class ring, a good Samaritan tracked down the rightful owners.
‘He’s not here, but this is’: Treasure hunter digs up 1973 class ring, returns it to late owner’s family