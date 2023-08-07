Packers activate Rashan Gary from PUP list

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Green Bay Packers will activate edge rusher Rashan Gary off of the physically unable to perform (PUP) list ahead of Monday’s practice, coach Matt LaFleur confirmed.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN was the first to report the news.

Gary has been rehabbing from a torn ACL he suffered in week nine last year. He will slowly work his way back through individual workouts and team walkthroughs.

