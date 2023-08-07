News and First Alert Weather App
Packers activate Rashan Gary from PUP list

Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary. (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)
Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary. (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)(Alex Menendez | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Green Bay Packers will activate edge rusher Rashan Gary off of the physically unable to perform (PUP) list ahead of Monday’s practice, coach Matt LaFleur confirmed.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN was the first to report the news.

Gary has been rehabbing from a torn ACL he suffered in week nine last year. He will slowly work his way back through individual workouts and team walkthroughs.

