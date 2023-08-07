News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Newborn baby girl found abandoned in bushes, police say

A newborn baby girl is at the hospital after someone found her in some bushes on Sunday in North Myrtle Beach. (SOURCE: WMBF)
By Kristin Nelson, Dylan Leatherwood and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – A newborn baby is at the hospital after police said her mother left the child in some bushes.

South Carolina officials said 21-year-old Britney Wheatle was charged with person who had charge/custody of child places child at risk/harms or abandons.

The baby was found after a woman named Robyn Cain found the baby and contacted the North Myrtle Beach Police Department around 6:18 p.m. Sunday.

Cain told responding officers she thought she heard an animal in the bushes when she realized it was a newborn baby girl lying in the dirt without clothes or a blanket.

Officers said Cain told them she had seen a woman in the neighborhood who looked lost and needed to get to work.

Officers followed the lead and drove to a Walmart, where they said they located Wheatle. The 21-year-old then reportedly confessed to giving birth to the child and leaving her in the bushes.

The baby was taken to the NICU and is expected to survive. Officials said the baby is within a day old. It’s unclear how long she was left in the bushes.

Wheatle was booked on a $10,000 bond.

The South Carolina Department of Social Services is also investigating the case.

At a news conference Monday, officials said they wanted to remind people about Daniel’s Law, which allows new parents to safely drop off a newborn without fear of punishment by the law.

Copyright 2023 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi truck fire closed I-94 W Sunday.
All lanes now open after vehicle fire closes I-94 West
Justin Vue
Justin Vue, missing tuber along Chippewa River, has been found
Troy Zupke
Fond du Lac Police Department is looking for a missing person
Firefighters responded to Fun Spot in Kissimmee, Florida, after a call reporting a child fell...
6-year-old hospitalized after apparent fall from roller coaster, officials say
A possibility of strong storms Wednesday afternoon and perhaps again Thursday late night into...
First Alert Weather: Continued warm, risk of storms mid-week

Latest News

The bus swerved around a parked car and hit an embankment
Tour bus crashes in Pennsylvania killing 3, injuring dozens
FILE - This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec, July...
Tory Lanez’s father, son appeal to judge before rapper’s sentencing for shooting Megan Thee Stallion
The new timeline means construction could begin in June 2024 with a completion date of November...
Foundry on 3rd project in downtown Wausau may be delayed again
Chicago police say an 8-year-old girl was shot and killed Saturday night.
Neighbors say a Chicago man charged with killing an 8-year-old girl was upset over noise
Meme stocks are back as investors buy shares of beaten-down companies such as Yellow and Tupperware