News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

MCHS to host ‘Vintage Game Night’ on August 17

(ichz via Canva | File image)
By April Pupp
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - August’s ‘Vintage Game Night’ will have vintage games for people of all ages as well as some vintage video games.

The Marathon County Historical Society hosts their free ‘Vintage Game Night’ on the third Thursday of each month. You may bring your own games or come to try “almost every vintage game you can imagine.”

The event will be held from 5-9 p.m. at the Woodson History Center located at 410 McIndoe Street.

Next vintage game nights are scheduled for Sept. 21, Oct. 19, Nov. 16, and Dec. 21.

September 21 will be the first theme night with a pajama theme. October’s game night will be a fall theme. November’s theme is RPG night.

Volunteers for the event are still needed. If you’re interested, call the Marathon Historical Society at 715-842-5750 or email info@marathoncountyhistory.org.

For additional information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi truck fire closed I-94 W Sunday.
All lanes now open after vehicle fire closes I-94 West
Justin Vue
Justin Vue, missing tuber along Chippewa River, has been found
A possibility of strong storms Wednesday afternoon and perhaps again Thursday late night into...
First Alert Weather: Continued warm, risk of storms mid-week
Firefighters responded to Fun Spot in Kissimmee, Florida, after a call reporting a child fell...
6-year-old hospitalized after apparent fall from roller coaster, officials say
Troy Zupke
Fond du Lac Police Department is looking for a missing person

Latest News

Almost 900 school districts in 26 states use a 4-day school week schedule
4-day school weeks becoming more popular across the nation
Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary. (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)
Packers activate Rashan Gary from PUP list
$81K in state grants are funding the project done by the North Central Wisconsin Regional...
Study to track internet access, speed, cost in all 72 Wisconsin counties
The fair continues through Sunday, August 13 in West Allis
105 new foods featured at 172nd Wisconsin State Fair