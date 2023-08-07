MCHS to host ‘Vintage Game Night’ on August 17

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - August’s ‘Vintage Game Night’ will have vintage games for people of all ages as well as some vintage video games.

The Marathon County Historical Society hosts their free ‘Vintage Game Night’ on the third Thursday of each month. You may bring your own games or come to try “almost every vintage game you can imagine.”

The event will be held from 5-9 p.m. at the Woodson History Center located at 410 McIndoe Street.

Next vintage game nights are scheduled for Sept. 21, Oct. 19, Nov. 16, and Dec. 21.

September 21 will be the first theme night with a pajama theme. October’s game night will be a fall theme. November’s theme is RPG night.

Volunteers for the event are still needed. If you’re interested, call the Marathon Historical Society at 715-842-5750 or email info@marathoncountyhistory.org.

For additional information, click here.

