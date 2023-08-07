News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Madison Comedy Week underway through Sunday

Madison Comedy Week has been running since 2018.
Madison Comedy Week has been running since 2018.(WMTV)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Comedy Week is off to the races with more than 100 acts in the capitol city ready to deliver some comedic relief.

From now through August 13, the eight-day comedy festival features over 25 standup, improv, sketch comedy, music, and entertainment shows.

“Variety shows, themed shows and everything that centers around standup, but also strays from that norm” described comedian Jake Snell who also doubles as the creator of Madison Comedy Week back in 2018.

Shows will be held at various locations around the city including Comedy on State, The Bur Oak, and McPike Park.

“We kind of tried to umbrella everything that happens year-round in Madison and just put it into one week and invite comedians from all over the country to come join us and celebrate what we do,” said Snell. “Celebrate the fact that for the first time, we had a really proper comedy scene.”

From the first festival in 2018, Snell said the comedic community has grown tremendously, noting it’s cool to see comedians getting their “stage legs” at this festival.

“People end up coming and doing a set at the club and then maybe coming and working a weekend at the club,” Snell started. “A lot of the local shows producers have started their show because they wanted to bring their idea and try it out at the festival where it’s likely to have some success.”

Tickets are on sale from Madison Comedy Week’s website.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi truck fire closed I-94 W Sunday.
All lanes now open after vehicle fire closes I-94 West
Justin Vue
Justin Vue, missing tuber along Chippewa River, has been found
Troy Zupke
Fond du Lac Police Department is looking for a missing person
Firefighters responded to Fun Spot in Kissimmee, Florida, after a call reporting a child fell...
6-year-old hospitalized after apparent fall from roller coaster, officials say
A possibility of strong storms Wednesday afternoon and perhaps again Thursday late night into...
First Alert Weather: Continued warm, risk of storms mid-week

Latest News

USDA invests nearly $30M to boost school nutrition in rural communities
Roger Houghton, Jr. remains in the Langlade County Jail on a $1 million cash bond
Man pleads not guilty following June 3 standoff situation in Antigo
Antigo scene
Man charged in June 3 hostage situation in Antigo pleads not guilty
Consistent highs next few days with a drop in temperatures by the end of the week
First Alert Weather: Warm & consistent for the week, slight chance for rain mid-week