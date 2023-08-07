Madison Comedy Week underway through Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Comedy Week is off to the races with more than 100 acts in the capitol city ready to deliver some comedic relief.

From now through August 13, the eight-day comedy festival features over 25 standup, improv, sketch comedy, music, and entertainment shows.

“Variety shows, themed shows and everything that centers around standup, but also strays from that norm” described comedian Jake Snell who also doubles as the creator of Madison Comedy Week back in 2018.

Shows will be held at various locations around the city including Comedy on State, The Bur Oak, and McPike Park.

“We kind of tried to umbrella everything that happens year-round in Madison and just put it into one week and invite comedians from all over the country to come join us and celebrate what we do,” said Snell. “Celebrate the fact that for the first time, we had a really proper comedy scene.”

From the first festival in 2018, Snell said the comedic community has grown tremendously, noting it’s cool to see comedians getting their “stage legs” at this festival.

“People end up coming and doing a set at the club and then maybe coming and working a weekend at the club,” Snell started. “A lot of the local shows producers have started their show because they wanted to bring their idea and try it out at the festival where it’s likely to have some success.”

Tickets are on sale from Madison Comedy Week’s website.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.