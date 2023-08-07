First Alert Weather: Warm & consistent for the week, slight chance for rain mid-week
Much of the region will remain dry this week, with slight chances for a brief shower or storms. Falling temperatures by the end of this week.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Not much change in our temperature trend for the work week ahead. Plan for afternoon highs to mostly sit near 80 through Thursday, then a dip in temperatures for the upcoming weekend. Possibilities for some showers and storms to pop-up for some Monday and Wednesday.
Plan for a mixture of sun and clouds throughout Monday as a weak frontal system drops through the region. The front will cause a return of hazy skies for the afternoon due to wildfire smoke, but air quality will not be impacted much at the ground level. Highs on Monday are in the upper 70s to low 80s. An isolated shower could briefly occur during the afternoon or evening hours. Most areas should remain dry for the the day.
A fair amount of sunshine Tuesday and warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Much of the same heafing into Wednesday. Plan for a sun and cloud mix, with a chance for an afternoon shower or storm. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Much of the day Thursday will be dry under partly cloudy skies. Highs low to mid 80s.
A weather maker is set to arrive by the end of the work week. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout Friday as a cold front shifts from west to east. Wet weather will allow for cooler highs to settle over the region.
Plan for a drop in temperatures, with highs sitting near the mid 70s. Mid-70s likely continuing through the upcoming weekend.
