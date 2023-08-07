News and First Alert Weather App
CWA to host open house for new Terminal Area Master Plan

(WSAW)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:51 AM CDT
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Central Wisconsin Airport will host a public open house Monday night to present its updated Terminal Area Master Plan.

The Terminal Area Master Plan will serve as a 20-year plan for the future layout, improvements, and expansion of the airport’s physical facilities. The plan provides up-to-date information about the airport and identifies possible new projects that will support CWA’s long-term viability and enhance facility safety while supporting economic development and the airport’s commitment to be a good neighbor.

The open house will be held Monday, August 7 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in conference room A/B at the Central Wisconsin Airport. The consultant team and airport staff will give a brief presentation at 5:30 p.m. Parking is available in the main lot and will be free for the first 3 hours.

