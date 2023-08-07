Construction on St. Joseph’s Avenue in Marshfield to start next week

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - City of Marshfield will begin construction on St. Joseph’s Avenue for the first phase of an overlay project.

The first phase will start the week of August 14. It will close the west side down and shift the traffic to the east side, one lane in each direction.

Access to driveways will be limited and may not be accessible at times. A City of Marshfield employee will be in touch with residents if access is blocked.

The project is to repave the roads and repair the curbs, storm structures, and concrete panels. After phase one is complete, traffic will be moved to the new pavement and then construction on the other side will begin.

The construction is projected to take three to four weeks on each side for a total of eight weeks.

For questions or concerns, contact the Street Division at 715-486-2081.

