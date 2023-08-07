News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Construction on St. Joseph’s Avenue in Marshfield to start next week

Construction on St. Joseph Ave
Construction on St. Joseph Ave(WSAW)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - City of Marshfield will begin construction on St. Joseph’s Avenue for the first phase of an overlay project.

The first phase will start the week of August 14. It will close the west side down and shift the traffic to the east side, one lane in each direction.

Access to driveways will be limited and may not be accessible at times. A City of Marshfield employee will be in touch with residents if access is blocked.

The project is to repave the roads and repair the curbs, storm structures, and concrete panels. After phase one is complete, traffic will be moved to the new pavement and then construction on the other side will begin.

The construction is projected to take three to four weeks on each side for a total of eight weeks.

For questions or concerns, contact the Street Division at 715-486-2081.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi truck fire closed I-94 W Sunday.
All lanes now open after vehicle fire closes I-94 West
Justin Vue
Justin Vue, missing tuber along Chippewa River, has been found
A possibility of strong storms Wednesday afternoon and perhaps again Thursday late night into...
First Alert Weather: Continued warm, risk of storms mid-week
Firefighters responded to Fun Spot in Kissimmee, Florida, after a call reporting a child fell...
6-year-old hospitalized after apparent fall from roller coaster, officials say
Troy Zupke
Fond du Lac Police Department is looking for a missing person

Latest News

FILE - Fuel trucks line up in front of storage tanks at the North Jiddah bulk plant, an Aramco...
Saudi oil giant Aramco reports $30B in profits, down nearly 40% from last year due to lower prices
MCHS to host ‘Vintage Game Night’ on August 17
Almost 900 school districts in 26 states use a 4-day school week schedule
4-day school weeks becoming more popular across the nation
Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary. (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)
Packers activate Rashan Gary from PUP list