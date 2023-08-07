4.5 acres of sunflowers in bloom at Auburndale School Forest, fundraising for Toys for Tots

AUBURNDALE, Wis. (WSAW) - Beyond Auburndale High School, you’ll find 4.5 acres of sunflowers standing together in perfect harmony.

“It’s hard to be angry and upset in a sunflower field,” said Mark Cournoyer, AG Education teacher, Auburndale High School. “It’s just a cool, chill feeling to have when you come out here for sunrise at 5:50 a.m. and watch the sun come up in the east. And all you hear is crickets.”

When walking throughout the field, the options are endless for that perfect photo opportunity.

“Whether it’s the Allis-Chalmers tractor here, the swing, the chair, the fire truck, the bridge,” said Cournoyer.

Before even reaching the yellow of the sunflowers are the purple, pink, and reds of the zinnias.

“There are approximately 625,000 zinnias that are planted, surrounding the sunflower field,” added Cournoyer. “So as you come out to our school forest and come to see the sunflowers, there is an entire acre of zinnias that are planted as a border on the outside.”

Donations towards Toys for Tots are highly encouraged, with hopes of providing sunshine, even in the heart of winter.

“You truly make the difference in the lives of these kids,” Cournoyer said. “In a round-a-bout way that you might not ever see the smile at Christmas morning. But know that your dollars are going to provide those smiles.”

Plenty of hard work is put in behind the scenes, but Cournoyer said the outcome is fulfilling.

“This isn’t a common thing in Central Wisconsin,” Cournoyer said. “It’s a specialty crop, and to have people come out and see that smiles on their faces and take their family photos is just an awesome experience.”

The school forest is located at 10704 Park Ave. in Auburndale. Saturday, August 12 at 7:30 a.m. will be a “Yoga in the Sunflowers” event.

For more information on the event, click here.

To support Toys for Tots of North Wood County, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.