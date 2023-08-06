News and First Alert Weather App
Vehicle fire closes I-94 West

A vehicle on fire. (File)
A vehicle on fire. (File)(MGN)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A vehicle fire has closed miles of I-94 Westbound from Wis 73 to County N.

Officials say the westbound lanes are all closed to allow fire responders to deal with the scene.

The left lane of eastbound I-94 is also closed, according to Wisconsin State Patrol. As of 1:20 p.m., traffic in the eastbound and westbound lanes is backed up over three miles, WSP said.

Police could be seen directing traffic leaving I-94 at the Wis 73 exit on 511WI.gov.

Officials have not said if anyone was injured in the incident.

