News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Packers narrow their backup QB competition by releasing Danny Etling

Packers release quarterback Danny Etling
Packers release quarterback Danny Etling(WBAY-TV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers narrowed their backup quarterback competition Sunday by releasing Danny Etling.

Etling’s release leaves starter Jordan Love, rookie Sean Clifford and reigning USFL MVP Alex McGough as the only three quarterbacks on the roster. Love, a 2020 first-round pick from Utah State, is entering his first season as the Packers’ starting quarterback following the trade of four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets.

The Packers selected Clifford out of Penn State in the fifth round of this year’s draft. McGough signed with the Packers the week before the start of training camp.

Etling was on Green Bay’s practice squad for all of the 2022 season and part of the 2021 season. He played collegiately for Purdue from 2013-14 and for LSU from 2016-17.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Lambeau Field and Titletown
Things to know for Packers Family Night
Justin Vue
Justin Vue, missing tuber along Chippewa River, has been found
Lots of clouds Sunday morning to midday.
First Alert Weather: More clouds to end weekend, limited shower chance
Lance Corporal Tanner Kaltenberg died while on duty as a marine in North Carolina.
A Wisconsin marine who died on duty returns home