Marathon County Market Show and Sale at Wisconsin Valley Fair auctions off livestock

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Market Show and Sale at the Wisconsin Valley Fair is an event 4H and FFA kids have been working for all year. Buyers came from all over Northcentral Wisconsin for the large animal auction on Saturday.

Just like in a real auction buyers hold up a bid and hope for the best price on animals like sheep, hogs, and cows.

“Bidders come to the live animal auction and buy the animals which are then processed, butchered, and processed at local meat processors where they can take the products home for their own enjoyment or share with others,” said Matthew Bayer the president of the Marathon County Market Animal Show and Sale.

Bidding and butchering are part of the process at the event.

“People involved in agriculture really do care about their animals, they care about them a lot, they feel sad when they have to process them, but that’s the whole process of doing it. You can’t have a steak without an animal hanging in a carcass cooler,” said Bayer.

Lauren Reischel used to raise animals when she was little. During her first year of showing she said it was tough giving up her livestock. Now she’s the one raising a white paper in the air bidding on the best animals.

“This was my summer job I spent a lot of hours in the summer working on my animals, so I was kind of raising money for college and I looked at it as a job, so after that, I was fine besides the first year. I have nieces and nephews that show and I just like to support them, so it’s a lot of fun coming back to the fair every year,” said Reischel.

Some of these buyers already have experience, so they know how to scout out a winner.

“I don’t think there is a bad animal here. I think if you really look at what these kids feed their animals it is unreal. The way we used to feed them and my grandkids now you can’t afford to feed them in a big feedlot like the kids do here,” said Kevin Liders, a buyer and the father of Lauren Reischel.

Bayer said the point of this auction is to promote the agriculture industry and to show the public these animals are well taken care of before they head to the butcher.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.