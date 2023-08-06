News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Continued warm, risk of storms mid-week

Still a bit hazy on Monday due to wildfire smoke. A cold front could spark showers and storms Wednesday afternoon.
A possibility of strong storms Wednesday afternoon and perhaps again Thursday late night into...
A possibility of strong storms Wednesday afternoon and perhaps again Thursday late night into Friday.(WSAW)
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Clouds will be sticking around Sunday night with mild conditions into Monday morning. The clouds will give way to some sun on Monday. A chance of showers or storms in the northern half of the area mid-week, while showers and storms are more likely later Thursday night and Friday. Temperatures for much of the week will be running a few degrees above average.

Considerable cloudiness Sunday night into Monday morning.
Considerable cloudiness Sunday night into Monday morning.(WSAW)

Considerable cloudiness Sunday night with lows by Monday morning in the mid to upper 50s. Clouds Monday will yield to some sun by midday or the afternoon. Hazy due to wildfire smoke during the day Monday, but air quality will not be impacted much at the ground level. Highs on Monday are in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Hazy due to wildfire smoke on Monday.
Hazy due to wildfire smoke on Monday.(WSAW)
Clouds give way to some sunshine on Monday.
Clouds give way to some sunshine on Monday.(WSAW)

A fair amount of sunshine Tuesday and warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Sunshine mixed with clouds on Wednesday with a chance of afternoon showers or storms in the Northwoods. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Showers & storms possible in the northern half of the area Wednesday afternoon/evening.
Showers & storms possible in the northern half of the area Wednesday afternoon/evening.(WSAW)

Partly cloudy and continued warm Thursday with highs in the low to mid 80s. The next round of showers and storms are possible late Thursday night into Friday morning and then again later Friday afternoon into the evening as a cold front shifts east through the state. More clouds than sun Friday with that risk of wet weather in the afternoon or evening. Highs in the mid 70s.

Showers & storms possible leading into Friday morning.
Showers & storms possible leading into Friday morning.(WSAW)
Showers & storms possible Friday afternoon.
Showers & storms possible Friday afternoon.(WSAW)

Next weekend is a little cooler with a partly sunny sky Saturday. A chance of pop-up afternoon showers. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Next Sunday features some sunshine with again a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Above average temperatures through mid-week, a little cooler by the weekend.
Above average temperatures through mid-week, a little cooler by the weekend.(WSAW)

