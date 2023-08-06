First Alert Weather: Cloudier end the the weekend, warm start to week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Although Sunday may start with some intervals of sunshine, much of the day will feature considerable cloudiness. Only a small chance of spotty showers during the afternoon or evening. Clouds should give way to some sun on Monday. A chance of showers or a storm north mid-week, while showers and storms are more likely later Thursday night and Friday. Temperatures for much of the week will be running a few degrees above average.

Mostly cloudy with a small chance of spotty showers in the afternoon Sunday. (WSAW)

If you were hoping for some soaking rainfall to end the weekend, it won’t be happening in North Central Wisconsin. The reasons are, dry air filtering in from the east around high pressure in the central Great Lakes, and the track of low pressure moving too far south to bring showers to the region, for the most part. Intervals of sun will fade to clouds with only a small chance of spotty afternoon showers. A little cooler to wrap up the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

More clouds than sun Sunday afternoon. (WSAW)

Clouds will be common Sunday evening. (WSAW)

Considerable cloudiness Sunday night with lows by Monday morning in the mid to upper 50s. Clouds Monday will yield to some sun by midday or the afternoon. Highs on Monday are in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Clouds to some sunshine Monday afternoon. (WSAW)

A fair amount of sunshine Tuesday and warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Sunshine mixed with clouds on Wednesday with a chance of afternoon showers or storms in the Northwoods. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Showers with a chance of storms north Wednesday. (WSAW)

Partly cloudy and continued warm Thursday with highs in the low to mid 80s. The next round of showers and storms are possible late Thursday night into Friday morning and then again later Friday afternoon into the evening as a cold front shifts east through the state. More clouds than sun Friday with that risk of wet weather in the afternoon or evening. Highs in the mid 70s.

Showers & storms possible late Thursday night into Friday morning. (WSAW)

Showers & storms possible Friday afternoon with a cold front. (WSAW)

Next weekend is a little cooler with a partly sunny sky Saturday. A chance of pop-up afternoon showers. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Next Sunday features some sunshine with highs in the mid 70s.

Highs will be above average for most of the week, cooler toward the weekend. (WSAW)

