News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Child killed, 5 people injured in shooting at Louisiana home

FILE - A child was killed in a shooting at a home in Lafayette, Louisiana on Saturday.
FILE - A child was killed in a shooting at a home in Lafayette, Louisiana on Saturday.(MGN)
By KPLC Digital Team and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPLC/Gray News) - One child was killed and five other people were shot following an incident Saturday morning in Lafayette, Lousiana, according to KPLC.

Two police officers are among those seriously injured.

At least three Lafayette police officers responded after 2 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, someone fired at them, wounding two officers. Another officer returned fire.

Three additional victims were struck by gunfire during the incident, including a woman and two children. It is unclear who shot them.

Deputies describe the officers’ injuries as serious and say the other victims are in critical condition. The suspect was also shot, although it’s unclear the extent of their injuries.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lambeau Field and Titletown
Things to know for Packers Family Night
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Justin Vue
Justin Vue, missing tuber along Chippewa River, has been found
Lots of clouds Sunday morning to midday.
First Alert Weather: More clouds to end weekend, limited shower chance
Stream the Market Animal Auction at the Wisconsin Valley Fair on wsaw.com Saturday at 11 a.m.
Watch the Wisconsin Valley Fair Animal Auction here Saturday at 11 a.m.

Latest News

US players react following a miss in the penalty shootout during the Women's World Cup round of...
US loses to Sweden on penalty kicks in earliest Women’s World Cup exit ever
FILE - This combo of file images shows Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, left, and Tesla and SpaceX...
Musk says his cage fight with Zuckerberg will be streamed on X
Intervals of morning sun, then more clouds for the rest of Sunday. Staying dry for the next few...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Morning Forecast
FILE - Veterans, military family members and advocates call for Senate Republicans to change...
Veterans see historic expansion of benefits for toxic exposure as new law nears anniversary