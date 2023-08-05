Stevens Point business district gets boost through Main Street Program

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Business Improvement District is now accepted into the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, or WEDC, Main Street program. It’s only one of three communities that were selected for reviving their commercial business districts.

“By having those resources there, we can exponentially grow our capacity by using the advice of the state,” says Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza.

The program’s purpose is to rebuild historic neighborhoods. Wiza he’s excited to be a part of it. “It’s really important that we were able to get into the Main Street program because we can access so much more through the WEDC than we could on our own,” said Wiza.

Jeanna Trzebiatorski is the chair of the Stevens Point Business Improvement District. She says this helps restore the downtown area and fill vacancies.

“Now that we are accepted into that, we’re able to bring in professionals to tell us better ways to make our area more foot traffic friendly,” said Trzebiatowski.

Both she and the mayor agree this commitment from the state will make the business district in Stevens Point much stronger.

“I think it’s an amazing opportunity for me to put my foot in the door and help get organized and get this. So that way, going forward, other business owners and property owners will want to get involved and help the downtown grow and thrive,” said Trzebiatowski.

“The eventual goal is to hire a main street manager- someone designed solely responsible for all the events and improvements within that business district, and that’s going to happen over the next year or so,” said Wiza.

