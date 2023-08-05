News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Stevens Point business district gets boost through Main Street Program

In Stevens Point, the business district is one of three communities accepted into the Wisconsin...
In Stevens Point, the business district is one of three communities accepted into the Wisconsin economic development corporation(WSAW)
By Dominique O'Neill
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Business Improvement District is now accepted into the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, or WEDC, Main Street program. It’s only one of three communities that were selected for reviving their commercial business districts.

“By having those resources there, we can exponentially grow our capacity by using the advice of the state,” says Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza.

The program’s purpose is to rebuild historic neighborhoods. Wiza he’s excited to be a part of it. “It’s really important that we were able to get into the Main Street program because we can access so much more through the WEDC than we could on our own,” said Wiza.

Jeanna Trzebiatorski is the chair of the Stevens Point Business Improvement District. She says this helps restore the downtown area and fill vacancies.

“Now that we are accepted into that, we’re able to bring in professionals to tell us better ways to make our area more foot traffic friendly,” said Trzebiatowski.

Both she and the mayor agree this commitment from the state will make the business district in Stevens Point much stronger.

“I think it’s an amazing opportunity for me to put my foot in the door and help get organized and get this. So that way, going forward, other business owners and property owners will want to get involved and help the downtown grow and thrive,” said Trzebiatowski.

“The eventual goal is to hire a main street manager- someone designed solely responsible for all the events and improvements within that business district, and that’s going to happen over the next year or so,” said Wiza.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minocqua Brewing Company hearing
Minocqua Brewing Company permit to operate revoked
Minocqua Brewing Company
Oneida County votes to shut down Minocqua Brewing Co
Marla MaKenna and Rick Springfield
Rock legend partners with Wausau author
Roseate Spoonbills
Birders flock to Green Bay to catch glimpse of Gulf Coast shorebird last seen in Wisconsin in 1845
Forgotten Wisconsin - Marquard and Menger
Forgotten Wisconsin Cold Cases: Junelle Marquard, Dakota & Dayna Menger

Latest News

Accepted into 'Main Street Program'
Accepted into 'Main Street Program'
New signs in the City of Merrill honoring fallen officers
City of Merrill remembers people who impact the community with street signs
The 155th Wisconsin Valley Fair at Marathon Park in Wausau
Butter carving contest takes center stage at the Wisconsin Valley Fair
The project began with a grant, but the owner has put about $20K into it for which he receives...
Stoney Acres solar farm gets big upgrade to keep up with production