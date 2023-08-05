First Alert Weather: More clouds to end weekend, limited shower chance

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - There are many reasons you need to check back on the forecast if you have outdoor plans any given weekend. The big headline for the second half of the weekend is that the risk of showers and any storms has decreased significantly. Low pressure is tracking more to the south and dry air with an easterly flow is going to counteract rain showers making it into North Central Wisconsin. Sunshine returns for the start of the work week with the next best chances of showers or storms mid to late week.

The risk of wet weather is low Sunday and dry through Tuesday. Showers & storms better bet mid to late next week. (WSAW)

It was a bit hazy on Saturday with a fair amount of sun. The haze will continue to stick around Saturday night and on Sunday. Partly to mostly cloudy Saturday night with lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

A few clouds this evening, turning mostly cloudy toward morning Sunday. (WSAW)

The forecast for Sunday has evolved over the past couple of days. As new data has come in, the chances of wet weather went from a pretty good shot, to maybe, to the latest data indicating that dry air, along with a more southerly track will lead to little to no chances of showers Sunday. With that in mind, if you have plans to head out to the last regular season Sunday home game for the Woodchucks at Athletic Park, or the Wisconsin Valley Fair, it should be mostly dry. A little cooler on Sunday with afternoon temps topping out in the mid to upper 70s.

Considerable cloudiness and a bit cooler to end the Wisconsin Valley Fair. (WSAW)

Lots of clouds Sunday afternoon with only a chance of a spotty shower. (WSAW)

Still a bit hazy on Sunday. (WSAW)

Considerable cloudiness Sunday night and into the morning hours on Monday. As the low moves away from the western & central Great Lakes, sunshine will break out by midday or early afternoon Monday. Highs on Monday are in the low to mid 80s. A fair amount of sun Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s. The next opportunity for showers or storms could be later Wednesday. Some sun on Wednesday with afternoon to early evening showers or storms possible. Highs in the low 80s.

Partly cloudy Thursday with an isolated chance of showers or storms. High in the low to mid 80s. The most likely shot at widespread showers or storms could be on Friday with more clouds than sun. Highs in the upper 70s.

High temperatures next week will be running near or above average. (WSAW)

Next weekend is shaping up to be dry on Saturday with a decent amount of sunshine and afternoon readings rising into the mid 70s.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.