First Alert Weather: Hazy & warm weekend, chance of showers/storms Sunday

Wildfire smoke once again will be causing haze in the sky for the next couple of days. Decent weather to head to the Wisconsin Valley Fair.
A fair amount of sun and warm Saturday.
A fair amount of sun and warm Saturday.(WSAW)
By Jeremy Tabin
Updated: 10 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Over the past couple of months, wildfire smoke has been drifting into North Central Wisconsin from Canada. This weekend once again will have haze in the sky but the impacts on air quality are expected to be limited. The outlook for rain on Sunday is decreasing as dry air in combination with a more southerly track is pushing the wet weather farther west and south in the Badger State. The new week will not have hot or feel like the tropics because of higher dew points. Instead close to average highs for the first half of August and more chances mid to late week of showers or storms.

Haze from wildfire smoke on Saturday afternoon.
Haze from wildfire smoke on Saturday afternoon.(WSAW)
Haze from wildfire smoke on Sunday.
Haze from wildfire smoke on Sunday.(WSAW)

Fair week continues in Wausau. As tends to be the case just about every year is a day or two that is not quite ideal. So far, 4 days down, and no showers or storms impacting Marathon Park. Saturday will keep the dry weather going with hazy sun and some clouds. Highs in the upper 70s in the north, to the low 80s in Central Wisconsin.

Sun mixed with some clouds Saturday & warm.
Sun mixed with some clouds Saturday & warm.(WSAW)

Great weather for Family Night at Lambeau Field on Saturday. Temps will be in the 70s for the practice session, back into the 60s for the fireworks. Partly to mostly cloudy Saturday night with lows in the mid 50s to near 60.

Pleasant weather in Green Bay for Family Night on Saturday.
Pleasant weather in Green Bay for Family Night on Saturday.(WSAW)

Trends for the past few model runs for Sunday are showing more dry air, a more southerly track of low pressure, and decreasing chances of widespread showers in the region. The outlook for Sunday features considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers midday into Sunday evening from Highway 51/I-39 west, while mostly dry to the east. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers west Sunday afternoon.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers west Sunday afternoon.(WSAW)
Showers possible west and south on Sunday night.
Showers possible west and south on Sunday night.(WSAW)
A chance of showers Monday.
A chance of showers Monday.(WSAW)

As a band of rain showers shifts back to the southwest and south Sunday night into Monday morning, the risk of showers will be limited for a majority of the area. More clouds than sun on Monday with perhaps a spotty shower. Highs in the upper 70s.

Some sunshine Tuesday with highs in the low 80s. Mid to late week includes the return of risks for showers or storms. Wednesday intervals of sun and clouds with afternoon showers or storms possible. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Partly sunny Thursday. A chance of showers at night. Highs in the upper 70s. Sun along with some clouds Friday. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Showers possible west and south on Sunday night.
Showers possible west and south on Sunday night.(WSAW)
Highs will be close to average in the upper 70s to near 80 for most of the next few days.
Highs will be close to average in the upper 70s to near 80 for most of the next few days.(WSAW)

