Stoney Acres solar farm gets big upgrade to keep up with production

ATHENS, Wis. (WSAW) - “We need more juice.” Those were the words an Athens farmer said to himself when he decided to get more power. For ten years now Tony Schultz has been running ‘Tony Farm’ with solar energy.

Pizza on the Farm is a big success thanks to solar panels. Without their solar panels, the farm wouldn’t function and the pizzas wouldn’t be made.

It all started with a grant that any rural farmer can receive, but Stoney Acres owner Tony Schultz also wanted to contribute to his solar panel vision.

“I am probably covering about $20,000 of the remaining cost of this, but I have to put the bill up front — but then the feds kick some in, the state kicks some in, and I’ll be writing this off as a major tax write off for the next couple years.”

The new solar panels are seven feet long and worth the investment.

“They’re slightly wider, they have a micro-inverter right behind them, right behind the panel,” added Schultz. “So they’re much more efficient and they produce a lot more energy per panel.”

Schultz is grateful for the power the solar panels produce, but the reason behind putting more on top of his business is bigger than being able to make pizzas.

“Eliminate my carbon footprint. We’re not burning coal, we are not burning natural gas, and the energy in the world, as there’s more and more people and more and more competition, and more and more development, it’s going to get tighter. So we need diverse sources of energy,” Schultz said.

Despite all the success of pizza on the farm, they won’t be expanding the family business.

“If you franchise something like this you ruin it,” said Schultz. “You know, this is my family’s farm, and every family farm is unique and the reason I want lots of family farms to continue to exist and continue to be sustainable is they allow lots of people to own something.”

He stated that as long as the sun is still shining, he is going to keep using solar energy to power his farm.

‘Pizza on the Farm’ runs every Friday 4-8:30 p.m. from April through November.

