Singer Jo Dee Messina excited for her music to reach next generation

By Dale Ryman
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Country music star Jo Dee Messina headlined the main stage Thursday at the Wisconsin Valley Fair.

She wasted little time getting into her hits, starting off with ‘My Give A Damn’s Busted.’ Messina has six number-one hits on her resume and 13 top-10 songs.

Her most popular song is arguably ‘Head Carolina, Tails California.’ But recently new artist Cole Swindell has shined the spotlight on Messina again, sampling ‘Heads Carolina’ in one of his songs.

“‘Heads Carolina’ has always been, really, a big song,” Messina said before she took the stage. “And so it’s always been a crowd favorite. With the Cole (Swindell) thing, I think it does bring in a different demographic. It is a new generation but a lot of them have been there. So, but it is fun to see everybody sing along with it.”

Messina says she’s enjoying her time on the road, and performing still brings her joy. During her show, she said she was thrilled to have such a large crown turn out. But the weather could have been a little cooler.

“We just love the area. It’s beautiful. We thought it would be a little bit cooler than it is right now.” To which I then gestured off my shoulder at Chief Meteorologist Mark Holley. “Is that the meteorologist?” She then proceeded to throw an air punch before letting out a big laugh.

Her set consisted of 17 songs, ending with the Journey classic, ‘Don’t Stop Believin’.’

Jo Dee Messina's setlist at the Wisconsin Valley Fair.
Jo Dee Messina's setlist at the Wisconsin Valley Fair.(WSAW)

