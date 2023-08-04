News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Safety tips while operating ATVs and boats as fatalities rise

(WCJB)
By April Pupp
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - An increase in ATV and boater fatalities caused concern for the Wisconsin DNR, bringing an emphasis on safety even more.

Just this year, 17 ATV and UTV fatalities and nine boater deaths have occurred. According to DNR Off-Highway Vehicle Administrator Jake Holsclaw, they were all preventable.

Most of the ATV and UTV deaths were due to improper or no use of a helmet and seatbelt.

“They can be a lot of fun,” DNR Off-Highway Vehicle Administrator Jake Holsclaw said. “It’s a great sport to get out and enjoy the outdoors. We’ve had some awesome weather this summer, but people just got to do it safe.”

To encourage operators to be safe, the DNR will host their ‘Think Smart Before You Start’ campaign this weekend.

Throughout the weekend, there will be an increase in conservation wardens as well as sheriff department recreation patrols. Their goal is one thing: safety.

“We’re just going to be out there keeping folks safe so they can really enjoy the sport and go home safe,” Holsclaw said. “The best contacts we can have are those educational ones where we stop somebody, and we have a really good conversation and we stop something before it happens.”

They will be checking ATV safety certifications for those born after 1988. The safety certifications are given after the required course on operating ATVs. They suggest that everyone who operates a boat, or an ATV to take the course. The course for boaters is required for those born after 1989.

“Often times it’s just a really good refresher and a really good reminder even for those really seasoned operators,” added Holsclaw.

While operating an ATV or UTV, wear a DOT-approved helmet and a seatbelt, if available.

For boaters, wear a lifejacket and be aware of other boaters.

When operating any vehicle, do not drive intoxicated.

“Keep your loved ones in mind when you’re out there recreating and make some good choices this weekend,” Holsclaw said.

For more information, check out the Wisconsin DNR’s site here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minocqua Brewing Company hearing
Minocqua Brewing Company permit to operate revoked
Minocqua Brewing Company
Oneida County votes to shut down Minocqua Brewing Co
Marla MaKenna and Rick Springfield
Rock legend partners with Wausau author
Forgotten Wisconsin - Marquard and Menger
Forgotten Wisconsin Cold Cases: Junelle Marquard, Dakota & Dayna Menger
Roseate Spoonbills
Birders flock to Green Bay to catch glimpse of Gulf Coast shorebird last seen in Wisconsin in 1845

Latest News

The Wausau Breakfast Optimist Club serving cheese curds at the Wisconsin Valley Fair
Non-profit vendors serving for a good cause at Wisconsin Valley Fair
Supreme Court of Wisconsin
Major cases await as liberals exert control of Wisconsin Supreme Court
Jason Hopinka, 39
Trial date moved to next year for Wausau man charged in stabbing
Saturday will be a dry day for the Fair, a chance of showers Sunday.
First Alert Weather: Some wet weather could impact the region this weekend