News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Rest in peace: Department of public safety mourns loss of service horse

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Ana was its 17th certified working horse.
The Texas Department of Public Safety said Ana was its 17th certified working horse.(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Texas Department of Public Safety is mourning the loss of one of its service horses.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the department announced the passing of Ana.

The department said Ana was its 17th certified working horse.

Ana served the state of Texas to ensure the safety of its citizens through her work on patrols, crowd control, and even school visits.

“Thank you for your service, Ana, and may you rest in peace,” the department said.

Further information, including a cause of death, was not released.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minocqua Brewing Company hearing
Minocqua Brewing Company permit to operate revoked
Minocqua Brewing Company
Oneida County votes to shut down Minocqua Brewing Co
Marla MaKenna and Rick Springfield
Rock legend partners with Wausau author
Forgotten Wisconsin - Marquard and Menger
Forgotten Wisconsin Cold Cases: Junelle Marquard, Dakota & Dayna Menger
Roseate Spoonbills
Birders flock to Green Bay to catch glimpse of Gulf Coast shorebird last seen in Wisconsin in 1845

Latest News

FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a campaign...
No college psychology credit for Florida high schoolers after clash over teaching about gender
Jason Hopinka, 39
Trial date moved to next year for Wausau man charged in stabbing
Saturday will be a dry day for the Fair, a chance of showers Sunday.
First Alert Weather: Some wet weather could impact the region this weekend
DeJuan Strickland said he remembers battling hunger at the lunch table when he was in fourth...
14-year-old who paid off elementary students’ lunch debts gets surprise for his generosity