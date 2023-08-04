Proposed concert venue for Wausau canceled

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With the potential to bring in millions of spending to the area, a proposed concert venue for Downtown Wausau has been discarded.

A new concert venue titled ‘The River’ was first proposed back in May. The goal was to draw major music acts to Wausau. VY Properties said it would be a 58,000-square-foot facility that would provide entertainment to around 250,000 people annually.

‘The River’ was still in the early stages of planning, but the thousands of concertgoers coming in and out each week drew concern. In a press release, VY Properties states the city of Wausau is not ready to meet the infrastructural needs for a development of that size. They note road upgrades and improved parking spaces would be needed. Construction for that could begin around 20-25 or 2026.

VY Properties has notified the Economic Development Committee on their decision, and will be exploring other potential building sites in the Wausau area.

