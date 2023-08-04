News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Police say multiple people believed to be injured in Idaho school bus crash blocking major highway

Authorities said first responders from several agencies were at the scene.
Authorities said first responders from several agencies were at the scene.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Multiple people were believed to be injured in a school bus crash that blocked both lanes of a winding Idaho highway Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The Valley County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified of the crash about 3 p.m., and first responders from several agencies were at the scene. There was limited information available, however, because the crash happened in an area that has little to no cellular service.

Idaho State Police spokesperson Aaron Snell said the crash was initially reported as a roll-over bus crash and that there were occupants on board the bus, but it wasn’t immediately clear which organization was using the bus.

The crash, roughly 50 miles north of Boise, blocked both lanes of Highway 55. The two-lane road is the state’s major north-south route, and it is frequently packed with weekend travelers headed from the Boise region to the vacation destination of McCall and popular area campsites.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minocqua Brewing Company hearing
Minocqua Brewing Company permit to operate revoked
Minocqua Brewing Company
Oneida County votes to shut down Minocqua Brewing Co
Marla MaKenna and Rick Springfield
Rock legend partners with Wausau author
Roseate Spoonbills
Birders flock to Green Bay to catch glimpse of Gulf Coast shorebird last seen in Wisconsin in 1845
Forgotten Wisconsin - Marquard and Menger
Forgotten Wisconsin Cold Cases: Junelle Marquard, Dakota & Dayna Menger

Latest News

New signs in the City of Merrill honoring fallen officers
City of Merrill remembers people who impact the community with street signs
The 155th Wisconsin Valley Fair at Marathon Park in Wausau
Butter carving contest takes center stage at the Wisconsin Valley Fair
Melody Felicano Johnson is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault...
Wife accused of trying to kill Airman husband by poisoning his coffee
The project began with a grant, but the owner has put about $20K into it for which he receives...
Stoney Acres solar farm gets big upgrade to keep up with production